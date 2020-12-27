Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ 7 Best Moments of 2020

No one has had a better 2020 than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews. Don’t believe us? Here are their seven best moments of the year.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

7. A Super Bowl Victory

In February, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. He was also named MVP. After the game, cameras caught Matthews jumping into Mahomes arms in celebration on the field. For many fans, it was their introduction to Mahomes and Matthews’ romance, which began a decade ago when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas.

On Twitter, Matthews posted pics of her and Mahomes celebrating the victory. In the caption, she wrote, “This is my person, and he deserves every ounce of this.”

6. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews celebrate in K.C.

A few days after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Matthews joined Mahomes and the rest of the team for the victory parade in Kansas City. The celebration continued at a Post Malone concert in the Sprint Center.

A video clip posted on Twitter shows the crowd going wild as Mahomes and Matthews entered the arena.

5. A sunny vacation in Mexico

In March, the high school sweethearts enjoyed a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Both Mahomes and Matthews documented the vacation on social media with pics of them relaxing on a boat while they enjoyed the sunshine.

His brother, Jackson Mahomes, even got the NFL champ to make an appearance on TikTok.

“Great times with Great people!!” Mahomes wrote in the caption.

4. Patrick Mahomes signs a historical contract extension

In July, Mahomes made history when he signed a 10-year contract extension worth $503 million. The deal was the biggest in sports history, and it marks the first time an NFL player is the highest-paid player in sports.

The extension allowed Mahomes and Matthews to set down roots in Kansas City and settle in for the long-term. The couple had already purchased a home in the area, and Matthews runs a fitness company in KC.

After the contract signing, Mahomes purchased a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals baseball team. And Matthews was part of the group that brought a professional women’s soccer team to the city.

3. Mahomes pops the question

On September 1, the couple was at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring presentation. Matthews was in the stands looking on while Mahomes got his ring, but little did she know that she would be getting a ring too. That same evening, Mahomes decorated a luxury suite with roses and a lighted sign that read “Will you marry me?”

Of course, Matthews said “yes.”

On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe away! I LOVE YOU❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/PIrptGZmmy — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 2, 2020

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Matthews wrote on Twitter. “It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe away! I LOVE YOU.”

2. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are having a baby!

Just four weeks after getting engaged, Mahomes and Matthews had more big news to share. On September 29, the couple announced that they were “taking a small detour to the wedding.”

Via social media, Mahomes and Matthews revealed that they were expecting their first baby while showing off their first sonogram pics.

1. Girl Dad

In October, the couple had their gender reveal party and found out that they were having a baby girl. Both Mahomes and Matthews posted pics and videos of their gender reveal that featured their two dogs, Steel and Silver.

The two dogs walked across white paper laid out on a runway and covered it in pink paw prints while Mahomes and Matthews celebrated the exciting news. He then put on a t-shirt that read “Baby Daddy,” while she rocked a jean jacket that read, “Baby Momma.”

When Patrick Mahomes posted the reveal video on Twitter, he simply wrote, “#GirlDad.”