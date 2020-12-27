Panthers wear ‘Rivera Strong’ gear for reunion with former coach Ron Rivera

Opponents on the field, respect off of it.

Ron Rivera was the head coach for the Panthers from 2011-19, notching a 76-63 record and a Super Bowl appearance in his stay. Clearly, Rivera left an indelible mark on the organization, leading to Carolina’s pregame tribute on Sunday.

Prior to the Panthers vs. Washington matchup, members of the Carolina franchise plan to don “Rivera Strong” gear in honor of their former head coach who is currently battling cancer.

Rivera, who had been fighting squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node in his neck, completed cancer treatments in October. He hadn’t missed a game this season while undergoing treatment, despite admitting feeling incredible fatigue and weakness.

As head coach of the Washington Football Team, Rivera has the squad fighting for the division on Sunday vs. his former team.