Packers vs. Titans live score, updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night’ Football’ game

Two Super Bowl contenders, each led by an NFL MVP candidate, will go head to head on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 16 when the Packers face the Titans at snowy Lambeau Field.

Green Bay (11-3) is the betting favorite to make it out of the NFC and is led by Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback may be 37, but he hasn’t showed any signs of aging this season. He leads the NFL with 40 touchdown passes, to just four interceptions, and he has a chance to make his case for MVP on national television.

Standing in his way are Derrick Henry and the Titans (10-4), who may not be favored to get past the Chiefs in the AFC but are still plenty dangerous. Henry leads the NFL in rushing attempts (321) and rushing yards (1,629) and is second with 15 rushing TDs. Henry’s physicality allows Tennessee to control time of possession and wear down opposing defenses. It also makes Ryan Tannehill much more dangerous in the passing game off play-action.

The Packers have already locked up the NFC North title and are looking to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Titans haven’t quite secured the AFC South, but thanks to the Colts’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday, Tennessee can clinch the division with a victory.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Packers vs. Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 16 game.

MORE: Watch Packers vs. Titans live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Packers vs. Titans score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Packers 6 — — — 6 Titans 0 — — — 0

Packers vs. Titans live updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

8:30 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, PACKERS. Who else? Aaron Rodgers throws it out to Davante Adams in the flat, who beats his man and takes it in for the 5-yard TD. Mason Crosby misses the PAT, Green Bay leads 6-0 with 9:55 left in the first quarter.

8:23 p.m. — Titans win the toss. They’ll defer and the Packers will receive to start the game.

Packers vs. Titans start time

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “SNF” window.

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2020