Oxford University AstraZeneca jab to be rolled out to millions in the UK from January 4

The jab, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, will be given to two million people in a mass vaccination drive once it’s approved by the UK regulator within days, the UK Sunday Telegraph reports .

Staff at CSL are seen working in the lab on November 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

The UK became the first country in Western Europe to begin vaccinations against COVID-19 when it began immunising the public using the Pfizer-BioNTech shot on December 9.

So far, more than 600,000 people have been vaccinated.

The Oxford University AstraZeneca jab – if approved for use in Australia – will be available here from early 2021.

The vaccine would be manufactured by Australian-headquartered multinational bio-pharmaceutical company CSL in Melbourne, in partnership with AstraZeneca.

In this undated photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP (AP)

The Oxford vaccine is one of nine vaccines supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global partnership to accelerate vaccine development.

For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be approved in Australia, it will need to pass the country’s own rigorous testing via the TGA.

If successful, Australia would have 10 million doses from early 2021.