One year since horrific Black Summer bushfires: Then and Now

It’s been one year since horror bushfires devastated Australia, leaving landscape scorched, houses burnt and communities devastated.

Dubbed “ Black Summer “, the 2019-2020 season saw million hectares of land burnt, 3000 homes destroyed and three billion animals killed or displaced.

Thirty-three people died, including six Australian firefighters and three US aerial firefighters killed when their aircraft crashed.

But in the last 12 months, green shoots have started to replace the charred earth as nature revives following the devastation.

Locals say that the community has been a “ghost town” since the North Black Range fire to the west of Braidwood first posed a threat in November last year. / Looking west, a different sight for locals this year. (Supplied/Catherine King)

Red skies loom over homes in Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast on New Year’s Eve. / The same location almost 12 months later, on 2 December 2020. (Supplied/Ella Bandur)

The blackened stumps of trees that survived the wall of flames are a shadow of their former lush selves, but green vines can be seen snaking around them.

Green grass covers the soil and first shoots of growth peek through boiled black bark, but recovery remains slow.

Grass and trees scolded by the 2019-20 fires at the horse riding school. / While the grass is now lush, the trees still stand dead – a skeleton of their former selves. (Supplied/The Saddle Camp)

NSW and Queensland issued their first warnings as early as June, following a dry winter and years of drought which resulted in conditions akin to a ticking bomb.

And they were right. The first bush and grass fires started last September.

Famers confronted with scenes of drought 12 months ago. / Paddocks given some relief with recent rains. (Supplied/ Hannah Taylor)

Famers confronted with scenes of drought 12 months ago. / Paddocks given some relief with recent rains. (Supplied/ Hannah Taylor)

Bushfire warnings were issued as fires erupted across regional NSW on the North and South coasts, the Riverina and Snowy Mountains.

Locals embrace after fires swept through properties on the NSW South Coast. (Nine)

Smoke clouds over Clyde Road, North of Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast. Emergency services gather in the distance. / Clyde Road, now clear. (Supplied/ Ella Bandur)

The fire burnt for 74 days, after starting from a lightning strike on November 26, 2019.

It consumed 499,621 hectares, spanning from each end of the Shoalhaven, destroyed 312 homes and damaged a further 173.

The Currowan fire cut access to the Kings Highway, the main artery between Canberra and the South Coast, leaving many family members and holiday-makers stranded.

The terrifying Currowan fire, described as a “300,000-hectare inferno” cut access to the Kings Highway, between Canberra and the South Coast. / The Kings Highway, near Batemans Bay is now full of green highlights as burnt trees begin to regenerate. (Supplied/ Ella Bandur)

The dead timber that still stands reminds locals of last year’s horror bushfire season, as hints of green show promise of new life.

Mogo, a small village nestled in the South Coast region near Batemans Bay was ravished by the fires.

Homes, businesses and trees were reduced to nothing but rubble and ash.

Locals say the town is still far from recovered.

But lucky for the animals at Mogo Wildlife Park, none were lost to the blaze and the zoo remained in tact.

This was thanks to dozens of zookeepers and volunteers who worked through the danger to protect the zoo animals, including holding some in their homes.

(Mogo Wildlife Park/Chad Staples) / Mogo Zoo one year after the 2019 Black Summer Bushfires. (Mogo Zoo/ Supplied)

(Mogo Wildlife Park/Chad Staples) / Mogo Zoo one year after the 2019 Black Summer Bushfires. (Mogo Zoo/ Supplied)

A fern is burnt and blackened in a backyard in North Batemans Bay. / The fern is now seen thriving among green bushland. (Supplied/ Ella Bandur)

(Mogo Wildlife Park/Chad Staples) / Mogo Zoo one year after the 2019 Black Summer Bushfires. (Mogo Zoo/ Supplied)

Braidwood , a small rural town in NSW’s Southern Tablelands, located on the Kings Highway linking Canberra with Batemans Bay, was sandwiched between fires and clouded with smoke.

Locals say that the community was a “ghost town” when the North Black Range fire to the west of Braidwood first posed a threat in November last year, followed by the Currowan blaze.

Smoke from the North Black Range bushfire seen at Farringdon, south of Braidwood in NSW, on Sunday 1 December 2019. fedpol Photo: Alex Ellinghausen (Sydney Morning Herald)

Smoke closes in on dry paddocks at Nerriga Road and Deloraine Lan, near Braidwood in in Southern NSW. / One year on and the same paddocks are green and lush. (Supplied/ Catherine King)

A haze of smoke clouds paddocks outside of Braidwood, in southern NSW. / Clear skies look down on the same paddock, now green. (Supplied/ Cam Smith)

Braidwood was closed off for seven weeks.

All roads in and out were unable to be accessed.

Farm stock and pets found themselves in the danger zone.

Their carers all desperate to provide them food and keep them safe from the impending threat.

Paddocks scorched, leaving farmers in Braidwood and surrounds, worried for the safety of their livestock. / Green paddocks provide plenty of growth for farmers to feed their stock. (Supplied/Crystal Hart)

Horses walk along the dry ground as smoke from the fires billows in the background. / The horses now indulge in green grass – out of danger. (Supplied/The Saddle Camp)

A saddle is burnt to a crisp. (Supplied/ The Saddle Camp)

The landscape is healing, but not recovered.

Woodland can take 150 to 200 years before it reaches a stable system.

In a rainforest it can be 500 to 1000 years.

Bushfires Braidwood 2019/20 (Supplied/Danny King)

Paddocks bare nothing but dry rock and dirt ahead of the 2019-20 horror bushfire season, in the Bombay region, 7 kilometres west of Braidwood. / The same paddocks show greenery, new life and full dams. (Supplied/Damien Hart)

Braidwood fires. (Supplied/Crystal Hart)

On November 12, Sydneysiders received their first warning of catastrophic fire conditions.

The next month residents were living under a smoke haze that was 11 times the hazardous level on some days.

Other fires raged through the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury – the Gospers Hill fire burned about 500,000 hectares.

In Victoria, lightning strikes ignited a series of fires in East Gippsland.

Smoke haze over Sydney Harbour. ()