Ole Miss, S. Carolina women’s basketball game postponed

SEC Staff

Photo: Doug Buffington | Getty Images

The Ole Miss at South Carolina women’s basketball game of December 31 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).