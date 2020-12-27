Nine Australians named in ICC teams of the decade

Nine Australians have been named by the International Cricket Council in the various teams of the decade.

David Warner was the only Australian male named in multiple teams, featuring in both the Test and ODI sides.

Steve Smith was named in the Test XI, with Mitchell Starc in the ODI team.

Two Australians were selected in the men’s T20 side, with Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell named.

Meg Lanning was named captain of both the women’s ODI and T20 sides, with Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy also featuring in both sides.

David Warner celebrates a century against India in Mumbai. (AP)

Opening bowler Megan Schutt was named in the T20 team.

The ICC named the teams of the decade as a one-off, to replace the annual teams of the year, which was put on hiatus due to the lack of games in 2020.

To be eligible for selection, a player must have appeared in at least five years of the decade, with performances since January 1, 2011 taken into consideration.

The Australian who might feel hardest done by is off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has taken 392 Test wickets at 31.73 in the decade. He was overlooked in favour of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken 373 wickets at 25.16.

Nathan Lyon was overlooked for the Test team of the decade. (Getty)

Perhaps tipping the balance in Ashwin’s favour was his batting, he’s recorded four Test centuries and averages a more than handy 27.63 with the bat.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade

Alastair Cook (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Kane Williamson (NZ), Virat Kohli (c) (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Kumar Sangakkara (wk) (SL), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Dale Steyn (SA), Stuart Broad (ENG), Jimmy Anderson (ENG)

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade

Alyssa Healy (AUS), Suzie Bates (NZ), Mithali Raj (IND), Meg Lanning (c) (AUS), Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor (wk) (ENG), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Dane van Niekerk (SA), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Jhulan Goswami (IND), Anisa Mohammed (WI)

Alyssa Healy celebrates her world record T20 international score of 148. (Getty)

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Decade

Rohit Sharma (IND), David Warner (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), AB de Villiers (SA), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), MS Dhoni (c & wk) (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Trent Boult (NZ), Imran Tahir (SA), Lasith Malinga (SL)

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Decade

Alyssa Healy (wk) (AUS), Sophie Devine (NZ), Suzie Bates (NZ), Meg Lanning (c) (AUS), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Deandra Dottin (WI), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Anya Shrubsole (ENG), Megan Schutt (AUS), Poonam Yadav (IND)

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade

Rohit Sharma (IND), Chris Gayle (WI), Aaron Finch (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), AB de Villiers (SA), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), MS Dhoni (c & wk) (IND), Kieron Pollard (WI), Rashid Khan (AFG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Lasith Malinga (SL)

