NFL plans to expand regular season to 17 games in 2021?

It sounds like football fans will get an extra week of regular-season action in 2021, for better or for worse.

The NFL is reportedly planning to expand the regular season to 17 games next season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. An official announcement isn’t expected soon, but sources told Rapoport and Pelissero that “it’s going to happen.”

Expanding the schedule would add a game for each team for the first time since 1978. The 17-game schedule would help the league generate new revenue and could help ease the anticipated dip in the salary cap ahead of next season.

The NFL likely is keener on expanding the regular season as a result of losses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If the schedule is expanded, the preseason would be shortened and the Super Bowl would be pushed back into the second week of February. Additionally, the league could potentially host more international matchups in 2021. Mexico, England, Canada, China, Brazil and Japan have all been discussed as potential international destinations.