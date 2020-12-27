Nashville mayor says the Christmas day explosion in the city appears to have targeted an AT,amp;T building, amid reports the suspect was paranoid about 5G (Lee Brown/New York Post)

Lee Brown / New York Post:
Nashville mayor says the Christmas day explosion in the city appears to have targeted an AT,amp;T building, amid reports the suspect was paranoid about 5G — Nashville’s mayor said Sunday that the city’s Christmas blast appeared to be an “infrastructure attack,rdquo; on the AT,amp;T building there …
