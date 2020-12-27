Monique Samuels Quits, Won’t Return for Season 6

Monique Samuels has confirmed she won’t be returning for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6.

Monique Samuels | Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Why is Monique Samuels leaving?

“It was a crazy ride, it’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said during her IGTV broadcast. “I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love yall, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

RELATED: Did Ashley Darby Hook Up With Katie Rost? ‘RHOP’ Star Finally Breaks Silence at Season 5 Reunion