Mexico’s second richest man says Bitcoin is his ‘best investment ever’ By Cointelegraph

Mexico’s second richest man says Bitcoin is his ‘best investment ever’
Ricardo Salinas Pliego, chairman at conglomerate Grupo Salinas and Mexico’s second richest man, has revealed to Cointelegraph in an interview that he bought his first in 2013, when it was worth around $200. That, according to the billionaire, was his “best investment ever”.
After holding it all the way until its 2017 highs, he sold all his positions at $17,000 and bought it again later at a cheaper price.
