Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Meanwhile, the NBA star’s estranged wife has shut down the former reality TV star’s claim that she didn’t break up Malik’s marriage to the Instagram model.

Malik Beasley apparently tried to have his cake and eat it too. The professional basketball player has been accused of trying to hit on his estranged wife Montana Yao after he took Larsa Pippen on a date in Miami.

According to The Shade Room, the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard hit up his estranged wife in an attempt to sleep with her in the home they used to live together during their marriage. This reportedly happened after Malik’s birthday, which is on November 26, while he and Larsa were spotted holding hands in Miami on November 23, though the photos only surfaced on December 1.

Montana has not confirmed the report, but this may explain why she thinks that things between her and Malik were not over yet when he started seeing Larsa. The Instagram model has denied the former reality TV star’s claim that she didn’t break the NBA star’s marriage to his wife.

“This is 100% false,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday, December 27 in response to Larsa’s tweets. “Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Meanwhile, Larsa insisted that Malik and Montana had separated before she came in the scene. “Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact,” she tweeted earlier. The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen added in another post, “I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true.”

Words are Larsa was indeed under the impression that Malik was single at the time they met. The 24-year-old athlete reportedly introduced the 46-year-old mother of four to his “entire team” and family members, including his attorney, manager and mother, who confirmed he was single.