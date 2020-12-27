Make some great smoothies with the Nutribullet blender on sale for $80 today

One of Best Buy’s deals of the day includes the black NutriBullet RX blender on sale for $79.99. Amazon has matched the price, and today’s deal also matches what we saw on Black Friday so you know you’re getting the best price. That’s a nice low price considering previous deals we shared only saw it drop as low as $90. It normally goes for around $120 and it’s currently $117 at Target.

Tasty NutriBullet RX blender black

Has a powerful 1700W motor and uses hands-free technology that makes it easy to break down tough ingredients. The heating function lets you make soups and sauces. Fits easily on your countertop and includes dishwasher-safe cups and removable parts. $79.99 $150.00 $70 off

The NutriBullet uses a 1700-watt motor, and that’s strong enough for even some of the toughest blend. It can pulverize ice, whole fruits, and seeds in just seconds. You’ll liquify solid ingredients and quickly create purees, juices, and smoothies with an even consistency. The blender includes functionality for smoothies, heating, blending, and a SouperBlast mode, which is great if you need to make soups, sauces, and other warm foods. The heating mode lets you pick the exact optimum temperature for getting your soups and other warm blends just right. If you’re just looking for some smoothies you’ll find this one is capable of making whatever you prefer, including fruit smoothies or something with some veggies in it, or whatever.

The Nutrition Extractor promises the highest nutrient extraction ratio, so you get the most out of your foods. The blending process helps transform high-fiber fruits, veggies, nuts, and more into nutrient-dense smoothies that stay easy to digest and absorb.

The blades are made with stainless steel and ensure a smooth, even blend. There are dishwasher-safe parts that are easily removable, too, like the cups which should be placed on the top rack. The blades can be easily cleaned with soap and water. The contents of the package include some tools like a cleaning brush and a blade removal tool. You’ll also get an oversized blending cup and a one liter pitcher.

The blender can make single servings or family-sized servings, and it complies with both U.S. and Canadian electrical standards.