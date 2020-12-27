Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Venkatesh take to social media to wish Salman Khan a happy birthday

Salman Khan’s birthday always gets everyone excited. While his fans and well-wishers make this day one gala event, his industry friends too make sure to make this day special for him. Salman Khan has turned 55 today and our celebrities have taken to their social media profiles to send out their good wishes to the superstar. Right from Madhuri Dixit to Bhagayshree, from Venkatesh to Varun Dhawan, many of his industry friends have sent out their warm greetings. Here’s taking a look at some of them.



Madhuri Dixit Nene who has been his favourite co-star and given hits like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun with her, took to her social media profile to wish him. She shared a picture with him from one of her reality shows and has a sweet wish for him.

Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Hope you have a Wonderful, Happy and Healthy Day

Varun Dhawan who has often confessed to being a Salman Khan fan shared a post for Salman Khan where we see two of them in a candid conversation. VD calls him a Bhai and showers him with wishes.





Venkatesh shared a rare and quite an amazing click with Salman Khan and called him a kind-hearted friend and a brother.

Happy birthday to the most Amazing warm and kind hearted friend and brother. Wishing you happiness, success and good health always. @BeingSalmanKhan #HBDSalmanKhan

Guru Randhawa shared a picture with the superstar and wished him a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan sir a very happy birthday Love you sir #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan

Bhagayshree who starred with Salman back in Maine Pyaar Kiya shared a still from the film and said that ‘always remain special.’ Cute!

Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan

Always remain special!

Directors Abbas-Mustan, Anees Bazmee also took to their social media profiles to wish him a happy birthday. Kubra Sait, Shaina NC, Divya Dutta are many other celebrities too took the opportunity to wish the star on his special day.

The original #BeingHuman whose very nature of #BeingPositive has helped so many people through his generosity of giving. Wished the original man with a golden heart , and our family friend @BeingSalmanKhan on his #birthday. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan #SalmanKhanBday #Salman55

Happy bday my dearest @BeingSalmanKhan !! Next time I see u we take a pic pls since this seems childhood!! Love u loads

BEING the best HUMAN always! Here's wishing the 'Prem' of many a very happy birthday. Stay blessed and loved forever @BeingSalmanKhan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan

Dear Salman @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you a very happy birthday.. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan stay blessed always.. love

Happy Birthday Bhaiyaji… Your birthday is making everybody heart beating @BeingSalmanKhan

Happy birthday my brother like Son @BeingSalmanKhan

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @BeingSalmanKhan. Hope you're doing good and staying safe. Best wishes for a great year ahead

