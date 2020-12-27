‘Little Shop of Horrors:’ Why Chris Evans Should Play Seymour Instead of the Dentist

He’s Captain America, a dancer, and an activist. For this rebooted movie musical, he’s playing someone far less nice. Here’s what we know about Chris Evans’ appearance in the upcoming adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors.

Chris Evans is set to appear in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ as the dentist

He’s gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe down to Skid Row. In the original movie musical, Steve Martin portrayed this character. In the upcoming adaptation, Chris Evans will appear as one of the “villains” of this movie, the sadistic dentist and abusive boyfriend of Audrey, Orin Scrivello.

Fans first learned of Evans’ potential involvement in February 2020, thanks to an exclusive from the Hollywood Reporter. After the announcement, Evans retweeted the article, adding a tooth emoji—which would suggest he’s locked down the role.

Rocketman’s Taron Egerton is in talks to portray the story’s hero, a nerdy botanist named Seymour. Marvel actor Scarlett Johansson is in talks to portray another plant enthusiast, Audrey.

Chris Evans wanted to appear in the remake of ‘West Side Story’

However, this wouldn’t be the first time that the Knives Out actor expressed interest in musicals. For a separate story, he shared his love for the musical West Side Story, which will feature newcomer Rachel Zegler as the main character, Maria, and Ansel Elgort as the love interest, Tony.

“I want to do a musical so badly, man,” Evans said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Someone told me they’re [remaking] Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, ‘Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?’”

“When I first came out here, [in the] early 2000s, there were rumblings about Spielberg maybe doing West Side Story. That’s one of my favorite musicals,” he continued. “I did it when I was in high school. And obviously, he’s doing it now, and I called my team and they were like, ‘Chris — maybe Krupke. You can’t. You’re too old.’ It’s so hard to hear.”

Chris Evans is known for being a ‘good guy’

Aside from his acting life, this celebrity is known for his love of his dog and his organization, A Starting Point, which gives Americans a conscience understanding of policies and current events directly from politicians.

On the silver screen, this actor is most known for his portrayal of Steve Rogers, a WWII super-soldier turned superhero after saving the world (and the universe) on multiple occasions. Then again, for Knives Out, Chris Evans played the “black sheep” of the wealthy Thrombey family, Ransom Drysdale.

As a result, some fans look forward to Evan’s performance in Little Shop of Horrors. Until the premiere of this musical adaptation, fans can watch Chris Evans in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Knives Out.