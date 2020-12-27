LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: How to watch this NFC West battle live and online

The LA Rams beat the Seahawks already back in November but this game has bigger stakes for the entire season. The Seattle Seahawks sit barely in 1st place, ahead of the Rams by one game. As a result, this game will play a huge role in how the entire NFC playoff race shakes out. Here’s how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

I don’t know how I feel about this LA Rams team. One week they’re dominant and look like an NFC champ contender, but the very next week they lose to the worst team in football, the 0-13 Jets. And while we’re expecting Jared Goff and the entire Rams team to come out hot, embarrassed, and ready for redemption, they’re facing a much better Seattle team than they saw back in early November. This will be a good game.

Whoever wins between the Rams vs Seahawks will decide who takes 1st place in the NFC West, and will shuffle all the wildcard teams. As a Packers fan, I don’t want to see the Seahawks at any point, so let’s go Rams.

Looking at the stat sheet, the Seahawks (10-4) and Rams (9-5) are pretty evenly matched, although the Seahawks do score more points each game led by Russel Wilson and his 37 touchdowns on the season. That’s almost twice as many as Goff. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite and below are instructions for fans to watch this game with ease.

LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Where and when?

It’s almost always raining in Seattle this time of year, but fans can expect a nice 46-degree day when the Rams fly into Lumen Field to face the Seahawks. Gametime is at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on Fox. A game this big should be scheduled for SNF, but we’ll take the afternoon time slot. That’s a late 9pm game for those in the UK.

How to Watch LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country

Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Seahawks vs Rams through a different setup than usual, we can help.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break your day. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s in another state or country, so you can watch whatever game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use, plus have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, security, and streaming speed. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.