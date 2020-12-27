Kuo: Apple Car Still in Early Stages, Unlikely to Launch Until 2025-2027 at Earliest

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Apple is targeting 2024 for production of its long-rumored electric vehicle with “next level” battery technology, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that a launch is unlikely until 2025-2027 at the earliest.



An excerpt from Kuo’s latest research note, obtained by :

We predicted in a previous report that Apple will launch Apple Car in 2023–2025 […] However, our latest survey indicates that the current development schedule of Apple Car is not clear, and if development starts this year and everything goes well, it will be launched in 2025–2027 at the earliest. Due to changes in the EV/self-driving market and Apple’s high-quality standards, we would not be surprised if Apple Car’s launch schedule is postponed to 2028 or later.

Reuters claimed that Apple’s self-driving vehicle will feature a unique “monocell” battery design that “frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials,” potentially resulting in longer range per charge.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently reacted to the Apple Car news on Twitter, claiming that a “monocell” battery is “electrochemically impossible.” Musk also claimed that “during the darkest days” of Model 3 production, he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla for a fraction of its current value, but Cook apparently declined the meeting.

More details to follow…