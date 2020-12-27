Kelly Clarkson Says This Country Song Is Helping Her Through Divorce

Kelly Clarkson has been producing music for over a decade. The 38-year-old singer is still popular and is on the show The Voice. She has been isolating herself like many people, which allowed her to sit back with a glass of wine during one episode.

Clarkson and her drink garnered a reaction from fans, but her divorce would stir them even more. Recently, the artist separated from her husband of seven years. During the aftermath, she stumbled across a song that ended up helping her a lot.

Kelly Clarkson | NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Kelly Clarkson boosted her career with a popular show

Clarkson was born in Texas on April 24, 1982. Ever since she was young, she had a passion for singing. She moved to LA to pursue a career in music but was unsuccessful. When the singer returned to Texas, she found herself signing up for American Idol.

In 2002, Clarkson was the very first person to win on the show. The artist admitted that her time in the competition was not fun, and she did not want to win. Still, her victory launched her music career.

Since American Idol, Clarkson has gained immense popularity. Her first album, Thankful, was a success. However, her second album, Breakaway, ended being a bigger hit. Her top singles include “Breakaway,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Walk Away.” The singer earned two Grammy Awards after releasing the album.

Besides working on music, Clarkson is a published author. She has written two children’s books, which received positive reviews on Amazon. The musician also hosts her own show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson divorced Brandon Blackstock months ago

In 2012, Clarkson started dating talent manager Brandon Blackstock. The two of them got married on October 20, 2013. Together, they have a daughter named River Rose and a son named Remington Alexander. Also, Clarkson is a stepmother to Blackstock’s two kids from a previous marriage.

For about seven years, the two of them appeared to have lived a charming life together. The celebrity shocked everyone when she filed for divorce back in June of this year. Some reports suggest that their separation was not all that great.

Clarkson has kept much of the details surrounding her divorce under wraps. It is possible that the pandemic did not make their situation any better. There have been some reports that suggest Blackstock asked for over $400,000 a month in spousal and child support.

Perhaps, the former couple was dealing with problems in the months before their split. Currently, Clarkson has primary physical custody over River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Kelly Clarkson listened to one song after the split

RELATED: Why Kelly Clarkson Thought She Was Asexual

While there is not much official information regarding why Clarkson and Blackstock got a divorce, some sources indicate that the reason was irreconcilable differences. Since then, the singer has been dealing with the fallout. Her ex-husband’s father sued her, and she reportedly owes $1.4 million.

The separation has been difficult for Clarkson, and she explained that she is worried about her kids. The musician mentioned on her talk show that the divorce is horrible. However, she has been finding ways to feel better about the situation.

According to People, Clarkson turned to music to help her get through these tough times. On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she told Garth Brooks that she is listening to one of his songs. The song is “The Dance,” and Clarkson stated that it helped her process her divorce.

The artist said that she was trying to work through the split while dealing with shame and guilt. She could not figure out what she felt until she heard Brooks’ song. “So, anyway, I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and ‘The Dance’ came on. And I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing. That’s it.’”