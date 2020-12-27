Keanu Reeves Once Got Very Uncomfortable When Called the ‘Nicest Guy in the World’ During an Interview: ‘That’s Ridiculous’

Keanu Reeves is such a generous and humble person that it’s earned him a reputation for being a super nice guy. He doesn’t like to chat about that too much, as demonstrated in one interview where he seemed uncomfortable when the interviewer asked him about his nice guy rep.

Keanu Reeves became uncomfortable when asked about some of his good deeds

Reeves is pretty chill during interviews when he’s asked about his film roles and upcoming projects, but when the conversation steers into more personal territory, he definitely becomes uncomfortable.

That was seen during a 2019 Geek Bomb interview, when he was told he’s referred to as the “nicest guy in the world.”

“Oh, that’s ridiculous,” he responded. “Anyway, it’s nice to hear but it’s not true. It’s nice to hear.”

The actor did confirm that he helped Octavia Spencer when her car broke down back in the day, but he denied the other nice guy rumors the interviewer asked him about. “I am so sorry if I made you feel uncomfortable,” she told him.

John Wick 3 director Chad Stahelski gave some more insight into Reeves’ kind deeds in an interview with Geek Bomb, noting how the actor had gifted each of the 12 members of The Matrix stunt team a Harley Davidson motorcycle and bought all 800 crew members of The Matrix 2 and 3 films bottles of Champagne.

Reeves once surprised a fan in a huge way

While the actor was on location filming Bill & Ted Face the Music in 2019, he noticed a fan’s sign in her front yard and decided to stop and surprise her.

Stacey Hunt placed a sign that read “You’re breathtaking” in her yard. The actor had said that to a fan in the audience at a Cyberpunk 2077 presentation at the Xbox E3 2019 event, so Hunt hoped it would catch his attention.

Hunt told Nola.com how she got the surprise of her life when a car pulled up and Reeves stepped out. “Three people got out of the car and were walking into my yard, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s Keanu Reeves!’ I probably said ‘no way’ about a dozen times,” she said.

“I could not believe that he was in my yard, and he was casual and like, ‘Can I sign your sign?’” she added.

Reeves gave the family an autograph, chatted with them, and posed for photos. She took to Twitter to post pics of her encounter with Reeves, calling it “a dream come true.”

“The fact that he was nice enough to take the time to talk to us and take pictures — everyone says he’s a nice guy. And it’s true,” she added.

Reeves doesn’t consider himself a role model

Good deeds and generous gestures aside, Reeves wants people to focus on his acting work and not on how he’s good person.

During a December 2020 interview with Vanity Fair interview, he was asked again about his kind acts and was, as always, modest.

“I don’t think of myself as a role model or anything like that,” Reeves shared. “If people have had any impact from however they interact with me — in terms of entertainment or in real life or on social media — I just hope it’s been positive.”