Karl-Anthony Towns suffers dislocated wrist

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a dislocated wrist (left perilunate subluxation), the team announced in a medical update. The injury was revealed during further examination with a hand specialist on Sunday.

Towns, who sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest against Utah, will be examined on a week-by-week basis going forward. He’s averaging 22.6 points and 11.5 rebounds through the team’s first two games of the season.

Towns originally left the game after falling hard on his wrist, but he later returned to help Minnesota secure a 116-111 victory.

“I didn’t want to just quit the game and go get X-rays and stuff,” Towns said, as relayed by Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. “I wanted to be available in case my team needed me, and just be out there cheering them on. I did what I had to do.”

Towns fractured the same wrist last season, though he won’t need surgery on this injury, according to the team. He played 35 games in 2019/20, averaging 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest. This includes a 51% shooting mark from the floor and 41% mark from deep.