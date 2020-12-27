Justin Herbert sets record for most TD passes by rookie QB

Justin Herbert is something special.
The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback set the NFL record for most touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback with his 28th touchdown pass of the season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The record was previously set by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tossed 27 touchdowns during his rookie campaign in 2018.
At the time of this writing, Herbert had completed 11-of-17 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown against Denver. He also had 16 rushing yards.
Herbert entered Sunday’s game with a 4-9 record, completing 66.5% of his passes for 3,781 yards and 27 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also had 45 carries for 199 yards and four touchdowns.
With Joe Burrow sidelined, Herbert has been the best quarterback out of the 2020 draft class. Tua Tagovailoa also has been solid for the Miami Dolphins while Jordan Love learns from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.
