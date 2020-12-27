Jon Gruden doesn’t regret passing up late TD in loss

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is standing by his decision to have his team kick a field goal and waste the clock instead of going for a touchdown late in their 26-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Instead of scoring, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs intentionally went down at the 1-yard line on second down. Veteran quarterback Derek Carr then took a knee on third down to set up a 22-yard field goal that gave Las Vegas a 25-23 lead with 19 seconds remaining on the clock.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins then charged down the field, kicking a field goal of their own to win the game. Gruden said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk:

“I don’t regret it. I don’t regret it one bit. I just regret the results. … 19 seconds left, on your own 25-yard line, with no timeouts, I’ve called plays a long time, the probability of getting that done is remote. … I’m not going to get into all the scenarios. We played it exactly like we wanted to play it.”

Gruden has made some questionable play calls in the past, but his Sunday night call is arguably the worst as it eliminated the Raiders from playoff contention. The team now will miss the postseason for the third straight year with Gruden at the helm.

When the Raiders hired Gruden for his second stint with the club, they were hoping he could mimic some of the success he found with the franchise from 1998 to 2001. Gruden has done anything but succeed, and it’s worth wondering if his job now is in jeopardy after another season of disappointment.