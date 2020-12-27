This is no way to be making friends. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has been slammed for sharing an Instagram photo that shows a Christmas ornament that says ‘Our First Pandemic.’ A lot of critics and fans alike say that this year’s global pandemic that has been the coronavirus is anything to be feeling festive about.

According to Page Six, the Friends alum got ripped in almost every direction for celebrating a Christmas ornament that says ‘Our First Pandemic 2020.’ The 50-year-old posted the image of her engraved circular wooden ornament on her Instagram story on Christmas Day. However, many fans were quick to roast her for being “out of touch.”

Jennifer Aniston Slammed For ‘First Pandemic’ Christmas Ornament

Some comments have included, “Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af,” along with, “Cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!’”

Another critic put it this way, “You gotta love just how out of touch some of these Hollywood people are. A lot of people are going to be missing out on their unemployment checks come the New Year and here is Jennifer Aniston reminding us that she doesn’t have a care in the world because no matter what, she will still be sitting in her multi-million dollar mansion while picking up that Friends syndication money.”

All celebrities have done during this pandemic is show how out of touch and just f—ing oblivious they are to anything that doesn’t have to do with them,” another person complained as they shared screenshots of the photo.

So far Jennifer herself has not made any comments about the criticism or what she did with that ornament for that matter.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.