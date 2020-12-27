J.P. Rosenbaum Comes to Ashley Hebert’s Defense Following Split

Back in October, the longtime couple shocked Bachelor Nation fans when they announced their breakup.

“I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness,” J.P. began his post at the time. “While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another.”

J.P. explained that both he and Ashley made the decision to part ways, sharing that they “are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot.”

“Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision,” he added, “that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage.”