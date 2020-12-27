Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.84% By .com

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.84%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 1.84% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Electra Ltd (TASE:), which rose 6.71% or 11020 points to trade at 175200 at the close. Meanwhile, Shikun & Binui (TASE:) added 5.02% or 86 points to end at 1800 and Melisron (TASE:) was up 4.16% or 670 points to 16760 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 1.37% or 19 points to trade at 1372 at the close. Shufersal (TASE:) declined 1.37% or 35 points to end at 2515 and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (TASE:) was down 1.24% or 440 points to 35140.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 322 to 98 and 24 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.37% or 0.18 to $48.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.25% or 0.13 to hit $51.37 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.80 to trade at $1882.90 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.21% to 3.2195, while EUR/ILS rose 0.38% to 3.9299.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.250.