Is BTS the First Korean Band to Headline Wembley Stadium?

The BTS performers are used to breaking records. For one live concert, these boys sold out in 90 minutes, with fans holding a special surprise at their final night.

Here’s what we know about BTS performers and their show at Wembley Stadium.

BTS sold out the United Kingdom’s Wembley Stadium

These performers are known for their record-breaking record sales. When it comes to live performances, fans are equally as supportive. These performers headed to London to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium just a few weeks after the release of Map of the Soul: Persona.

This stop was in conjunction with BTS’ Love Yourself tour, the 2019 stadium tour that stopped at Metlife Stadium, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and various other venues worldwide. BTS’ June 1 concert at Wembley Stadium sold out in 90 minutes, according to Marketwatch.

The article states, “BTS fans claimed this was the first time that an Asian artist or group had sold out the venue,” although Wembley Stadium has not confirmed this. (BTS was also the first Asian act to sell out the Rose Bowl in the United States.)

Suga, Jimin, RM, Jin, and J-Hope of BTS perform on ‘Good Morning America’ | Bauzen/GC Images

RELATED: Jimin From BTS Finally Puts the ‘Dumpling Incident,’ Mentioned During ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden,’ to Rest

Is BTS the first boy band to sell out the stadium?

Although BTS was one of the first K-pop groups to perform at this venue, they weren’t the first boy band. According to Metro, when One Direction performed at Wimbley Stadium, their tickets sold out just minutes after they went live.

Before the concert even started on the second day, BTS fans were singing along to “Idol” music video. With most attendees bringing ARMY Bombs, the entire stadium was lit up to match the vibe of each song.

RELATED: Is Jungkook the Last BTS Member to Create a Solo Song? Here’s What We Know About ‘Still With You’ and the Mixtapes of These K-Pop Idols

BTS fans had a special surprise for this K-pop group at Wembley Stadium

With such a historic performance came a special surprise for these performers. Before the group was about to perform their iconic final song, “Mikrokosmos” on their last day at Wembley Stadium, the fans started singing BTS’ song, “Young Forever.”

With 90,000 fans all singing to the BTS members, a number of them froze in shock. Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook started crying. Each of the idols thanked their fans for the love after their spontaneous sing-along.

“I thought they played the wrong song, but ‘Young Forever’ always has an emotional effect on me no matter when I listen to it,” Suga said according to the translator at the concert.

“I wasn’t going to cry today,” Jungkook said. “This is why I can never stop loving you even if I tried.”

This K-pop group planed another world tour in 2020, the Map of the Soul tour. That has since been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. More information on BTS live shows will presumably be announced in the coming months.

Until then, the “Dynamite” music video is now available on YouTube. Music by BTS, including their recently released album, Map of the Soul: 7, is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major platforms.