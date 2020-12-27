IOTA founder David Sønstebø buries hatchets, plots future in puzzling blog By Cointelegraph

IOTA founder David Sønstebø buries hatchets, plots future in puzzling blog
In a verbose and, at times, vituperative blog post published today, IOTA founder David Sønstebø seeks to “quench all concern” about his state of mind, assure the community that the “IF [IOTA Foundation] is not broke,” and hint at future plans for the ecosystem being hatched in collaboration with “investors, separate DLT-project leaders, community devs and others.”
As Cointelegraph previously reported, in a December 11th announcement, the IOTA Foundation’s board revealed that Sønstebø had been removed from the organization after a “unanimous” board vote. Sønstebø had served as co-chair of the Foundation since 2017.
