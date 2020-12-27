Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch Week 16 NFL games live from anywhere

The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season fast and strong winning 10 in a row. However, they’re struggling as of late, dealing with injuries and dropped balls, and continue to lose to teams they should beat. If they want to avoid losing a fourth game in a row, they’ll need to play perfectly against the Colts.
Fans might not realize it, but the Indianapolis Colts are quietly one of the best football teams. They have a solid offense lead by veteran Philip Rivers, plenty of playmakers, and a fierce defense that doesn’t give up a whole lot of points. They beat the Packers earlier in the year, and aside from a few off weeks, sit at 10-4 on the season.
The Colts are statistically better than the Steelers in almost every single category, aside from sacks and interceptions. And while those last two are important, clearly it’s not helping Pittsburgh win as the season comes to a close. The Steelers started 10-0, but after losing to Washington, Buffalo, and the Bengals, they are now 10-3. A streak that opened the door for the Browns to take 1st place in the AFC North if things continue.
We’re getting ahead of ourselves, though. Before we start looking at 1st seed and the playoffs, the Steelers need to find a way to play consistently and beat the Colts. Las Vegas opened the spread with the Steelers as a 2.5-point favorite, but I feel this game will go to the Colts by at least 4. Either way, here’s how to watch this showdown live from anywhere.
Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?
These two teams will battle it out at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, the temps could drop to as low as 20-degrees, so keep that in mind. Kickoff is set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. That’s an evening game for those in the UK.
How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country
Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more info on this game in just a moment. First, fans that are geo-locked or looking to watch Steelers vs Colts through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break any Sunday. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN’s are a dime a dozen here in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as the first choice thanks to the speed, ease of use, and overall security. It works on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers online in the U.S.
This afternoon game airs on CBS, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the CBS Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Check the Yahoo Sports app too.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NFL football for free! This could be the last season for one or both of these quarterbacks, so don’t miss this game.
How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers live in the UK
If you’re outside the U.S. you can still watch the Steelers game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
This week Sky Sports is showing some of the best games, and that includes the Colts vs Steelers. So simply log in when the time comes and enjoy it. Or, watch Sunday’s match with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football, consider getting Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons and every Super Bowl on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK/US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers live in Canada
The relatively new yet popular streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada, weekly. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
You’ll want it just for the NFL RedZone, which is a blast to watch.
How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers live in Australia
And finally, let’s talk about Australia, where you have ESPN to thank for showing NFL Games. This year ESPN owns the rights to air the NFL, but they only show certain ones each week. They’re your only option unless you try a VPN. Access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for the premium tier. Also, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it out first. Good luck and enjoy the game where two old veteran QB’s try to get a win.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.