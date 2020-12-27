If you’re a little confused about how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in Canada, you aren’t alone.

While it initially seemed like the only way to watch the film would be in theatres and then eventually on Bell-owned Crave following its theatrical run, Warner Bros. recently announced that the movie would also stream on premium video on-demand (PVOD) services.

Currently, you can watch Wonder Woman 1984 on iTunes, Google Play and the Cineplex Store for $29.99 for a 48-hour rental. The movie is also playing in regions across Canada where theatres are still open. However, in Ontario, for example, where the province is under a provincewide lockdown until January 23rd in an effort to curb COVID-19 infection rates, movie theatres are closed.

Across iTunes, Google Play and the Cineplex store, Wonder Woman 1984 streams in 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. However, it seems like Dolby Atmos surround sound is only supported on iTunes.

The sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman was originally set to release last year, but was first delayed to June 5th, 2020, and then, COVID-19 pushed the film’s release back again to August 14th and then August 22nd, and finally, Christmas Day.

It’s unclear when the movie will make its way to Crave. That said, to watch Wonder Woman 1984, you’ll need to subscribe to the base level of Crave that costs $9.99 per month and then the HBO tier that costs an additional $9.99 per month, bringing the total cost to $19.98 per month.

PVOD windows for movies typically run anywhere from two weeks and 30-days, so it’s likely we won’t see Wonder Woman 1984 on Crave until at least late January or early February at the earliest.

Wonder Woman 1984 currently has a 65 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 286 critic reviews. The movie was directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine as Diana and Steve, with Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig also joining the cast.

The movie, set during the Cold War, has Wonder Woman reuniting with an old flame, Steve Trevor, to face off against shady businessman Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.

Image credit: Warner Bros.