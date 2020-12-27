How to Watch the NCAA Football Bowl Games

A lot of things have changed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NCAA is trying to keep as normal a football schedule as possible. Some championships and bowl games have been moved due to the virus, but there are still several games to catch in the post-season leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

ESPN will air a lion’s share of the bowl games, with ABC and CBS picking up a few of the later games. That means a cable subscription will be most useful when seeing who take home college rings this year. However, cord cutters can check out services like Sling, Fubo, and Hulu with Live TV for non-bundle options.

Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. All times, dates, and locations are subject to change, due to Covid-19-related events. All times noted are Eastern Time.

Dec. 26



Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Time: 12 p.m.

Where to Watch: ABC

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Time: 12 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ABC

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Army vs. TBD

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Time: 7 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Dec. 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (New York)

Time: 2 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Time: 9 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Time: 12 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Time: 10:45 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Time: 12 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

Time: 2 p.m.

Where to Watch: CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

Time: 4 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

Time: 4 p.m.

Where to Watch: CBSSN

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Time: 8 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Time: 12 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Time: 1 p.m.

Where to Watch: ABC

Rose Bowl Game (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Time: 5 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Time: 12 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Time: 4 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Time: 8 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Time: 8 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN