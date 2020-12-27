How to Watch the NCAA Football Bowl Games

A lot of things have changed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NCAA is trying to keep as normal a football schedule as possible. Some championships and bowl games have been moved due to the virus, but there are still several games to catch in the post-season leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. 

ESPN will air a lion’s share of the bowl games, with ABC and CBS picking up a few of the later games. That means a cable subscription will be most useful when seeing who take home college rings this year. However, cord cutters can check out services like Sling, Fubo, and Hulu with Live TV for non-bundle options. 

Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. All times, dates, and locations are subject to change, due to Covid-19-related events. All times noted are Eastern Time. 

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ABC

Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 12 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
Time: 3:30 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ABC

LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Army vs. TBD
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Time: 7 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)
Time: 10:15 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ESPN

Dec. 28

Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Dec. 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York)
Time: 2 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
Time: 9 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Time: 3:30 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Time: 10:45 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ESPN

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
Time: 2 p.m.
Where to Watch: CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
Time: 4 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ESPN

Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
Time: 4 p.m.
Where to Watch: CBSSN

Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Time: 8 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Time: 12:30 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 1 p.m. 
Where to Watch: ABC

Rose Bowl Game (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
Time: 5 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Time: 4 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Time: 8 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Time: 8 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN

