How She Met Her Husband, David Foster

Katherine McPhee and David Foster’s family is growing by one. The American Idol alum and her super-producer and writer husband are expecting their first child together. The couple has come a long way since first meeting on the set of American Idol 14 years ago.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee | Jemal Countess/WireImage

Katherine McPhee and David Foster met during McPhee’s time competing on ‘American Idol’

McPhee competed on American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006. She and Foster met when he was a mentor on the show. During one week of the competition, McPhee performed Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” which Foster wrote with his ex-wife, Linda Foster. He and Andrea Bocelli helped McPhee practice the song ahead of her performance.

For Foster, sparks didn’t immediately fly. He told People Magazine in 2018: “She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job. But the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”

People Magazine reports that it was Bocelli who told Foster that McPhee was in his future.

“A few years ago, I told you she was The One,” Bocelli told Foster. He later told Bocelli, “You were right.”

Source: YouTube

Related: How Many Times Has David Foster Been Married and Why Did He Divorce His Ex-Wives?

Though McPhee did not win, her career took off in both acting and singing. She’s appeared in a number of Broadway productions, films, and Foster and McPhee kept in contact. Foster even produced McPhee’s first single, “Over It.”

Their friendship continued to blossom. In fact, Foster was a guest at McPhee’s previous wedding to Nick Cokas in 2008. During the wedding, McPhee performed a special rendition of Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” with Foster playing the piano as McPhee sang. McPhee and Cokas split in 2014.

Rumors about McPhee and Foster dating swirled for years but it wasn’t until paparazzi caught the two publicly sharing PDA in 2017 that anything was confirmed. They walked arm and arm at the 2018 Met Gala and within months were engaged.

Speculation begins surrounding Katherine McPhee’s pregnancy; McPhee confirms on Instagram

McPhee and Foster married in 2019. Despite their 34-year age difference with Foster as McPhee’s senior, Foster’s five daughters have taken well to their stepmother. Foster is already a father to five adult daughters, four of whom are older than McPhee. Still, the age difference doesn’t bother Foster’s children.

Foster’s daughter Erin told People in 2017 of McPhee, “She’s amazing…I really like her. She’s awesome. My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

Source: YouTube

Related: What Is the Age Difference Between Katharine McPhee and David Foster?

Rumors about McPhee being pregnant with her first child began in the fall when the couple were spotted shopping in California for baby clothes and accessories. McPhee’s belly looked slightly round but neither confirmed.

She recently put rumors to rest with an Instagram post proudly cradling her baby bump. The singer and actor donned a blue dress and captioned the photo with blue emojis, including a heart and butterfly, leading fans to think she’s having a boy.

Foster gushed over his pregnant wife in the comment section of the photo. It’s unclear when the baby is due.