Hilaria Baldwin Accused Of Pretending To Be Spanish

If you’ve popped onto Twitter.com today, you may have noticed Hilaria Baldwin’s name trending.
Now, you may have been under the impression that Hilaria is Spanish. For one, numerous articles (and Google) say she was born in Majorca.
Her official bio on her agency’s site also says she was born in Spain.
She’s implied that she moved from Majorca to go to NYU.
She’s said that she’s had people ask if she’s actually the nanny to her, “blonde hair, blue eyed children” — because she speaks to them in Spanish.
Heck, she can’t even remember the word for cucumber!
“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain,” she clarified.
In the Instagram video, she addressed her seemingly changing accent — saying that it came from being raised bilingual. “It’s one of those things that I’ve always been a bit insecure about […] If I get nervous, or I get upset, then I start to mix the two.”
As for her name, she conitinued, “In this country, I would use the name Hilary. In Spain, I would use the name Hilaria […] I identify more with Hilaria, because that’s what my family calls me.”
“Yes, I am a white girl. Let’s be clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So, it’s really as simple as that.”
“In the past, I would get very frustrated when reporters would report this or report that, and I’d try to be very clear — and they’d be like, ‘Oh, you were born in Spain.'”
Hilaria then followed up on her story, where she said, “I’m so tired. I’m going to go back to my family because I’ve been not a very good mommy, spending a lot of time focusing on this and I just want to be left alone. So I love you, and I’m going to sign off for a long time.”
Looking through Hilaria’s tweets, it does seem like she’s gone to great lengths to never explicitly say that she’s Spanish — but she has gotten pretty close:
The whole thing has sparked a conversation as to why pretending to be an immigrant, especially one from a non-English speaking country, is problematic:
We’ll keep you posted if there are any more updates.
