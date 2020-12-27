‘He’s So, So Talented and Hot’

New young Hollywood stars are often at risk of overwhelming audiences. So it’s a good thing Jennifer Lawrence put her movie career on hold for a couple of years. The actor was everywhere in the 2010s. And now fans of Timothée Chalamet share a similar concern for the actor. Ironically, Lawrence once expressed a pretty serious crush on the Little Women star.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit | Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Jennifer Lawrence was one of the biggest stars of the 2010s

Lawrence was already on the rise. She played Mystique in X-Men: First Class — her first of four X-Men movies — and earned her first Oscar nomination. But the one-two punch of The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook made her a superstar. One made Lawrence the lead of the next big franchise. The other made her one of the youngest Oscar winners in history.

And the success kept coming throughout the 2010s. Lawrence continued to wrack up Oscar-nominated collaborations with Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell (American Hustle, Joy). Meanwhile, The Hunger Games and X-Men films kept her at the top of the box office. But by the late 2010s, the young star decided to take a much-needed break.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Was ‘In Love’ With This ‘Seinfeld’ Legend Who Didn’t Call Her — ‘It Makes Him So Much Hotter’

‘The Hunger Games’ actor expressed her own celebrity crush in 2018

In 2018, Lawrence was busy promoting espionage thriller Red Sparrow. Meanwhile, Chalamet had just come off a star-making year that included both Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird. And during a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence revealed she had a crush on Chalamet. At the time, the actor was 22, while Lawrence was 27.

“Timothee [Chalamet], I’m waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know? [I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30. He’s old enough to say that, right? He’s over 18? What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?’ … I didn’t realize he was so young,” she said. “Tell him to wait! … [He’s] so, so talented and hot!”

Since Lawrence made her feelings for Chalamet known, The Hunger Games star has married. In October 2019, she wed Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director. So it’s safe to say she might have moved on from her crush on Chalamet, though she hasn’t updated her thoughts on the young actor.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Almost Played This Superhero In the MCU

Jennifer Lawrence is set to appear on screen with Timothée Chalamet

To date, Lawrence’s most recent screen appearance is the box office misfire X-Men: Dark Phoenix. But she’s planning a return in the near future with a pair of new projects. One of which is Don’t Look Up, a political satire from Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice). The film stars Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as well as an epic ensemble cast.

And among the many actors set to appear — including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, and Chris Evans — is Chalamet himself. Because the film is so mysterious in nature, it’s unclear whether Lawrence will share screen time with her former crush. Don’t Look Up doesn’t have an official release date due to pandemic-related delays but will premiere on Netflix.