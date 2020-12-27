HBO Max’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ released straight to streaming on Christmas yesterday, and the film hasn’t been performing quite as well as we may have thought. Perhaps the best part of the film, surprisingly, was Kristen Wiig’s performance as the villain Cheetah.

The film felt a little boring at times, and while there were some moments that made us smile and laugh, it still dragged along at times. Even ‘The Mandalorians’ Pedro Pascal couldn’t entirely save the film. To make matters worse, the user reviews on IMDb are not very forgiving.

“A new era of wonder begins. For the first time ever, Wonder Woman 1984 will release in theaters and stream exclusively on HBO Max on the exact same day, December 25.”

HBO Max’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Reviews Are Coming In Hot – What’s The Verdict?

Over 2,000 user reviews have come in and a decent one is somewhere around 5 out of 10, though many more are 3, 2, or even 1!

“Must have seen a different movie.”, “Really makes me sad”, “Utter disappointment”, “Makes Ironman 2 seem Oscar worthy” and “What was THAT ???” were just some of the user reviews that sat at the top of the listings.

I think we all went into the film wanting to like it, but everything seemed to fall flat. It didn’t feel like a superhero film. I watched it tonight with my two girls and they weren’t nearly as into it as they were with the first film.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ had huge potential, and it’s hard to say what didn’t work. They spent a lot of character development with Wiig’s Cheetah only to have a very short fight scene and ultimately just electrocuting her away.

There was no end battle with Pascal’s villain Maxwell Lord, and instead just a monologue where Diana convinced everyone to undo their wishes.

The second best part of the film came in the end credits scene.

Lynda Carter’s cameo in the film was a treat to fans of the character and her showing up as Asteria was a cool surprise. We only hope that she had more actual screentime as the legendary Amazon!

In closing, the film left a lot to be desired, and I think we all can safely say they didn’t achieve what they wanted with this one. However, just because the film wasn’t the best, doesn’t mean we won’t continue to see Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in the future!

What do you think? Have you watched the film yet? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.