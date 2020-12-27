Gold Set for Best Close in Seven Weeks as Trump Signs Stimulus By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Gold Set for Best Close in Seven Weeks as Trump Signs Stimulus

(Bloomberg) — Gold headed for the highest close in seven weeks after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package, pumping more state funds into the world’s top economy. Silver surged.

The haven built on a run of four weekly gains following the breakthrough on the package, which Trump had initially declined to endorse amid a dispute on the size of checks to support households amid the pandemic. The dollar eased.

Bullion is set to post the first monthly gain since July after a run of losses prompted by the development of effective coronavirus vaccines. Over 2020 as a whole, gold has benefited from a steady weakening of the U.S. currency since it peaked in March, as well as from unprecendented fiscal and monetary stimulus.

rose as much as 0.7% to $1,896.70 an ounce, and traded at $1,894.02 at 9:25 a.m. in Singapore. That would be the highest close since Nov. 6. Silver for immediate delivery rallied as much as 3.6% to $26.7601 an ounce. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell as much as 0.2%.

The relief package will likely be the last major legislation signed by Trump, whose re-election hopes were dashed in large part due to his handling of the pandemic. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will push for even more stimulus after taking office early next year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR