France’s new coronavirus infections up as vaccine roll out begins By

PARIS () – The French health ministry reported 8,822 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, sharply up from Saturday’s 3,093 as the country, in unison with most of the EU, started its vaccination programme.
France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,559,686, the fifth highest in the world.
The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stands at 12,333, an 11-day low.
The death toll was up by 173, at 62,746.
