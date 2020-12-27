Fitzpatrick makes winning pass despite defensive facemask

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Ryan Fitzpatrick made a ridiculous pass the help give his Miami Dolphins a thrilling 26-25 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

The end of the game was outstanding and featured several lead changes in a short period of time. The Raiders ended up taking a 25-23 lead on a field goal with 23 seconds left. That was still enough time for some FitzMagic.

On the Dolphins’ first play from scrimmage after the field goal, Fitzpatrick heaved a ball down the left sideline despite having his face and helmet turned around. Mack Hollins was so wide open that he was able to catch the underthrown pass from Fitzpatrick.

