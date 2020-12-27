First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Rome and Prague

An Italian nurse, Claudia Alivernini, became the first person in Italy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer on December 27th morning.

She was inoculated with four others at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis kicked off the country’s coronavirus vaccination programme from Prague’s military hospital during a live broadcast on public television.

Ninety-five-year-old Emilie Repikova, a veteran of the Second World War, was the second.