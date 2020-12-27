Fines issued to Bondi house party goers

Multiple people and businesses in Sydney have been slapped with hefty fines over Christmas for breaking coronavirus rules.

Partygoers who packed into a Bondi house were among those fined by police.

A total of 11 people were fined at the house in Blair Street at 11pm on Boxing Day after neighbours complained about the noise and called police .

Bondi Beach on December 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty)

Around 40 people were there, and many fled, NSW police said. The official NSW Health limit is ten.

Others, including two people who lived there, all aged in their 20s and 30s, were fined.

Meanwhile, the owner of a restaurant on King Street in Newtown was fined $5000 on December 23 for having too many people inside.

Police say there were 27 more people than there should have been in the space.

Another restaurant in Campbelltown in the city’s west was fined $5000 after 15 people more than should have been were found inside.

Life guards patrol the water on Christmas Day at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. (AP)

Police checked on the venue in Tindall Street on Christmas Eve after giving owners a warning for packing in 65 people more than they should, earlier in the month.

But more diners arrived while police were there.

“During the conversation, staff continued to seat more customers inside the restaurant and police issued a direction for no more people to enter the venue,” NSW police said in a statement.

A subdued and limited crowd marks traditional Christmas day festive zone of Bondi Beach (James Alcock/NINE MEDIA)

“Further inquiries revealed the restaurant had been given a formal warning earlier in the month for exceeding capacity by more than 65 people.”

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day, a 32-year old woman from Collaroy Sydney’s northern beaches was fined for going to Bligh Park in the city’s west.

She told police she’d driven there the night before, despite residents being banned from leaving the area except for essential reasons.

Revellers at Bronte Beach on Christmas Day. (Peter Hannam)

She was sent home and fined $1000.