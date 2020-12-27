Find Out the First Celebrity to Get Unmasked!

FOX/Michael Becker

“The Masked Dancer” finally premiered on Sunday, December 27. Hosted by Craig Robinson, the spin-off series of FOX’s hit competition show “The Masked Singer” featured 10 celebrities hiding behind extravagant costumes while trying to win the coveted Diamond Mask trophy with their dancing skills. The first five dancers to perform in the premiere were Disco Ball, Tulip, Cricket, Hammerhead and Exotic Bird.

Hammerhead kicked off the night as he danced to “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys. As for his hint, he claimed to the panelists, who included Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul, that he was workaholic. The panelists thought that Hammerhead could be either Carrot Top, Joe Jonas or Zac Efron.





The next dancer was Tulip, who hit the stage by dancing to “Fergalicious” by Fergie (Stacy Ferguson). The panelists were shocked by her performance as it indicated that she was a trained dancer. Tulip hinted that she might have huge followers on TikTok by giving a sign of the video-sharing platform for her hint. Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande and Heather Morris were among the guesses.





As for Cricket, he opted to dance to “Jump (For My Love)” by Pointer Sisters. It wasn’t the best performance and the panelists threw names such as Ryan Reynolds, Jim Carrey, Ian Ziering and Ashton Kutcher. Following it up was Disco Ball, who flaunted his skills by dancing to “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars. Among the guesses for Disco Ball were MC Hammer, LL Cool J and Smokey Robinson.









Concluding the night was Exotic Bird. She took the stage to dance to “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry, showing that she got the rhythm. The panelists thought that Exotic Bird’s real identity could be Marion Jones, Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson or Venus Williams.









Eventually, it was revealed that Disco Ball got the least amount of votes, meaning that he would be unmasked in the very first episode of the new show. For the final guess, Brian named LL Cool J, while Ken guessed Smokey Robinson. Paul thought Disco Ball could be Ving Rhames with Ashley naming Lionel Richie. Disco Ball was actually Ice-T!