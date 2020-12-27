Fessy Shafaat Explains Why He Revealed the Double Agents’ Power To See Secret Vote

Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat opened The Challenge 36: Double Agents by winning the first two daily missions. Therefore, they were the only ones who knew the top duo had the ability to see who voted for which team before selecting a pair to enter elimination. During the third episode, Fessy revealed the power to everyone, possibly jeopardizing his game. After receiving backlash for his choice on social media, the two-time competitor clarified his decision on Twitter.

Faysal Shafaat in the Big Brother house | Monty Brinton

Fessy Shafaat returned a second time for ‘The Challenge 36’

Last season, 29-year-old Big Brother 20 star Fessy Shafaat debuted on The Challenge 35: Total Madness.

Also a former Division I tight end, he performed well in the daily missions and ended Jordan Wiseley’s three-season winning streak by sending him home in an elimination.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Fessy Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher Break up After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

The win earned him a coveted red skull, his ticket to the finals. The Big Brother star then saved himself from competing in another elimination by winning two daily missions right before the finals.

However, he clocked a fourth finish overall, resulting in him leaving empty-handed. He returned for the following season, armed with his strong and decent-sized Big Brother alliance, seeking his first win.

Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat a winning duo twice in a row

The Challenge 36 competitors immediately had to face off in a daily mission divided by genders. 14-time veteran Aneesa Ferreira finished the fastest, earning the ability to select anyone as her partner.

She chose a reluctant Fessy, who completed the second-fastest, leaving the rest to pair up. Kam Williams initially wanted CT Tamburello as a partner, but he went with two-time champ Ashley Mitchell instead, upsetting her.

Therefore, she vowed revenge and convinced the house to vote the duo into elimination. Wanting to match the “big move,” Aneesa and Fessy selected Wes Bergmann and Natalie Anderson to face them.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge 36’: Fessy Shafaat Reveals Who He Would’ve Picked as a Partner if Given a Choice

It ended up backfiring as it was a girls’ elimination and the latter won. Fessy and Aneesa also won the second mission and wanted the house to vote Wes and Natalie in again.

However, a few of their allies flipped and selected Big T Fazakerley and Joseph Allen instead. As Double Agents, Aneesa and Fessy were able to see who switched.

Therefore, they blindsided Kyle Christie, who lied about his vote.

Fessy on why he revealed the power to see the secret vote

After Kyle sent Joseph home, he immediately demanded to know why Fessy, someone he considered an ally, sent him into elimination. The Big Brother star sat everyone down and explained the Double Agents had the power to see who voted for which team.

Previously, the competitors thought the vote was completely unanimous, which is why Kyle thought he could lie about it. However, his revealing the power seemingly backfired as it allowed Kyle to flip it on him and exposed his allies, Nelson Thomas and Cory Wharton.

You saying i should’ve been silent about the power. However Aneesa and I were no longer the double agents and others were going to figure out the power eventually and use it to benefit their game. I didn’t want anyone else to benefit from it and have that power. #TheChallenge36 — Fessy (@fessyfitness) December 25, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Wes Bergmann Says Kam Williams ‘Can Have’ His Master Manipulator Brand

After seeing the backlash from his decision on social media, Fessy addressed his choice on Twitter. The college football star explained that while viewers believe he shouldn’t have revealed the power, he and Aneesa knew others would become the Double Agents and “use it to benefit their game.”

Not wanting another team to take advantage of the knowledge, Fessy thought it best to reveal the ability. Will exposing the secret come back to haunt him? The Challenge 36 airs Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on MTV.