Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day By .com

.com – was trading at $701.42 by 11:02 (16:02 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 10.34% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $78.86B, or 10.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $627.12 to $703.47 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.53%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $24.17B or 9.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $554.0850 to $703.4704 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 50.72% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $27,436.1 on the .com Index, up 6.66% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9978 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.14%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $507.94B or 69.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $20.72B or 2.85% of the total cryptocurrency market value.