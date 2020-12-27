EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day By .com

EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $2.8607 by 10:21 (15:21 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $2.6176B, or 0.36% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.4844 to $2.8679 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 13.01%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.8560B or 1.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.9869 to $3.2776 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 87.55% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $27,275.6 on the .com Index, up 6.12% on the day.

was trading at $694.43 on the .com Index, a gain of 9.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $507.6062B or 69.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $78.9222B or 10.83% of the total cryptocurrency market value.