Elgar hails Sipamla’s character as Proteas newbies seize their chance

Proteas veteran Dean Elgar hailed Lutho Sipamla for showing great character in making an eventual fine impression on Test debut.

The 22-year-old debutant recovered from a difficult start to finish with 4/76 in Sri Lanka’s first innings in Centurion, a process assisted by the team’s culture of accountability.

Elgar was philosophical when asked about falling short of another Test century as South Africa took control of the match.

As one of the elder statesmen of the Proteas’ Test squad, Dean Elgar took visible pleasure in Lutho Sipamla’s encouraging start to his career in the pinnacle format of the game.

The 22-year-old seamer, on debut, proved instrumental in pulling things back for the home side on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Centurion on Sunday, finishing with 4/76 and proving the most successful bowler in the Islanders’ first innings of 396.

Sipamla’s achievement is rendered even more impressive by the fact that he recovered from a chastening start, where he conceded 36 runs in his first four overs and 56 in nine.

But his maiden wicket late on the opening day clearly inspired the Highveld Lions star to show a better glimpse of his potential.

“Lutho is obviously a bit of a newbie at international level and in this environment it’s going to test and possibly expose you,” Elgar said at the conclusion of the day’s proceedings, where the Proteas’ march to 317/4 puts them in a strong position.

“But the character he showed definitely stands out for me. He could’ve gone into his shell and possibly delivered a similar day’s cricket to the opening day, but he simply wasn’t going to lie down.”

Sipamla showed some fine tactical awareness in going for a fuller length one he was given the ball on Sunday following a wayward start by Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

He was rewarded with three quick wickets, his castling of Vishwa Fernando proving a highlight.

Elgar believes the squad’s culture of accountability proved a major factor in Sipamla pulling up his socks.

“Pretty much the whole environment tells us to step and I was very excited to see Lutho’s response,” said Elgar.

“He put the ball in the right area and the ball spoke brilliantly for him and for us. If you’re going to do that consistently on this pitch, you’re going to ask questions and get positive answers.”

Sipamla’s performance reinforced one of the game’s early themes in the rookies taking the lead with the ball, while an experienced batting order piled on the runs.

On the opening day, it was the two-cap Wiaan Mulder who kept South Africa in the game with a three-wicket haul.

“Even a guy like Wiaan came in and did his thing. He’s been out of action for so long with the injuries he’s picked up. It’s felt as if almost every he gets called up, he was to withdraw,” said Elgar.

“That’s a bit of a sad thing, but it’s also part of the game. It was great to see him put his hand up.

“It’s great to see the character the youngsters have shown. They’re grabbing their opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Elgar – who was the mainstay of the Proteas’ batting effort – wasn’t lambasting himself for falling five short of his century, tamely succumbing to a caugh-and-bowled dismissal.

“Those kind of things seem to be happening. I was maybe a bit unlucky, but I needed to put the ball on the ground nonetheless,” he said.

“But it’s great to be out there playing for the country. I don’t play the game for three figures, I believe I did my job to a large extent.”