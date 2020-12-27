Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Needs A Drink After Holding THIS For 45 Minutes Straight

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s Christmas was much like any of ours was. Spoil our children, or what we could this year anyways, stay up late the night before and then spend the entire next day putting toys together and playing with them and their new toys.

More hilarious, is how much we relate to the feeling of being asked to play, and then being ignored. Think we can slip away? Of course not, as soon as we put the toy down our kids tell us we’re not doing a good job and that they were playing with that.

We’ve all been there, and it makes this post all that much funnier. Take a look at his post below and use the link to see the photo.

“Post Christmas, “Daddy come play Barbie with me” which in reality means.. Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time 🤣 It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right? 😂🥃 Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends. #RockAndBarbs”

Fans commented on the photo, “Your arm holding that doll”, “Wait until she gets her first make up kit”, “Hahaha….she runs that house”, “Merry Christmas ” and “Merry Christmas and hope you had a wonderful day yesterday”.

After he held up this doll for so long, it was time for some Teremana. Can’t blame him, we’ve all been there. Hopefully, everyone had a happy Christmas and will enjoy the New Year. It’s time to close the book on 2020 and hopefully wake up to a brighter tomorrow in 2021. Even the biggest celebrities in the world, like The Rock, need a break once in a while!

