Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Captures His Daughter’s Christmas Expression On Christmas Morning

Over the last few weeks, we’ve gotten to see several videos of “Dwanta” Claus spreading Holiday cheer for all to hear. He’s made people’s dreams come true, helped them get through rough times, and even made time to tell a cancer survivor that he believed in her and tell her how strong she was while gifting her an iPad and Teremana.

However, behind all of these great deeds is a great father as well. Johnson was up until 4 a.m. Christmas eve thanks for a sugar high after eating a bunch of cookies and prepping the perfect Christmas morning for his daughter.

As parents, we try as hard as we can to make this day special and a moment that they’ll always remember. Johnson caught the perfect image that morning of his daughter’s expression walking down the stairs to see what Santa had left her.

“Christmas morning🎄7am.

Not sure how she slept thru Rudolph and his fellow reindeer making all that noise last night 🤷🏾‍♂️, but this reaction upon walking downstairs and seeing what’s underneath our Christmas tree is truly what it’s aaaaaaallll about 🙏🏾 For the record, the big guy Santa did eat ALL the cookies we left out last night — and ironically, the other big guy, Dwanta was up til 4am with a sugar high. What a coincidence 🤣🎅🏾 Merry Christmas, my friends to you and your families. And I know many of you do too, but man I live for these surprise moments. Love, Dwanta 🎅🏾🖤🎁”

It’s a photo that not only expresses a child’s joy but shows us what parenting is all about and even through a crap year like 2020, how important our family and being together is!

