Dwayne Haskins talks with media following ‘hardest week’ of his life

However, Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala said that Haskins declined to talk with the media when approached by team PR and left the stadium.
Washington PR said there was a miscommunication in the heat of the moment but Haskins ended up talking.
The Washington quarterback said he was enduring the hardest week of his life.
What made it so hard? Haskins was stripped of his captain duties for acting irresponsibly by breaking COVID protocols in attending a party indoors without a mask on. Despite all the negative headlines, he made the start, but played so poorly he got benched. And then he drew negative attention for declining to speak with the media afterwards. He compounded an unprofessional move early in the week with an unprofessional move after the game.