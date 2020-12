Dwayne Haskins was benched during Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, and he did not want to talk about it afterward.

Haskins went just 14-of-28 for 154 yards with three turnovers during Sunday’s loss before being benched for Taylor Heinicke during the second half. After the game, Haskins declined team PR’s request for media availability and left the stadium. Further attempts by the team’s PR staff to get in touch with him remotely failed as well.