Dolphins stun Raiders with late FG By

Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 44-yarder with one second remaining, as the visiting Miami Dolphins inched closer to a playoff spot with a wild 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

Sanders’ game-winner came just 18 seconds after Las Vegas (7-8) had seemingly rallied to win the game on a 22-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.

But on first-and-10 on his own 25, Ryan Fitzpatrick hit a wide-open Mack Hollins up the left sideline for a 34-yard reception with Raiders defensive end Arden Key also being flagged 15 yards for grabbing Fitzpatrick’s facemask to move the ball to the Las Vegas 26. One play later, Sanders booted the game-winning field goal.

Fitzpatrick, who entered the game with 9:47 remaining and Miami (10-5) trailing 16-13, completed 9 of 13 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while starter Tua Tagovailoa finished 17 of 22 for just 94 yards and a touchdown. Las Vegas was eliminated from the AFC playoff race with its fifth loss in six games.

Buccaneers 47, Lions 7

Tom Brady (NYSE:) threw four first-half touchdown passes and Tampa Bay clinched its first playoff berth since 2007 by pounding host Detroit.

Brady completed 22 of 27 passes for 348 yards despite sitting out the entire second half. Backup Blaine Gabbert threw two touchdown passes for the Bucs (10-5).

James Agnew scored on a punt return for the Lions (5-10). Detroit’s starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, injured his ankle in the first quarter and did not return. The Lions have lost seven of their past nine games.

49ers 20, Cardinals 12

C.J. Beathard threw two touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for a career-best 183 yards and Ahkello Witherspoon thwarted a late Arizona threat with an end-zone interception, lifting visiting San Francisco to victory in Glendale, Ariz.

The loss was a costly one for the Cardinals (8-7), who with a third consecutive victory could have earned a wild-card playoff berth by winning their last two games. Now, the Chicago Bears (7-7) can eliminate Arizona by winning their last two, including Sunday at Jacksonville.

Beathard’s touchdown throws went to Kyle Juszczyk, covering 9 yards in the third quarter and 1 yard in the fourth, allowing the 49ers (6-9) to extend a 7-6 halftime edge. San Francisco snapped a three-game losing streak.

