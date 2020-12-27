Does Zooey Deschanel Wear Glasses?

Zooey Deschanel is a talented actor who can play any character set before her. Many of her roles were for comedies that earned her a huge fan base, but none gained her as much attention as when she starred as Jess Day on New Girl.

This character required her to wear glasses that made her look more than a little dorky, but Deschanel pulled it off so well that many fans wonder if she wears glasses when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Zooey Deschanel arrives at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards | Jason Merritt/Getty Images For The Broadcast Television Journalists Association

Zooey Deschanel has a wide and varied career

Deschanel has been acting on-screen since the tender age of 17. She landed her first role as a model on the TV Sitcom Veronica’s Closet. She later scored roles for Almost Famous, 500 Days of Summer, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Early on it became clear that she has a real talent for deadpan comedy. Deschanel has an ability to deliver brutal lines without giving away any emotion on her face. Fans adore her for this, and it helped her score the role of Jess Day on New Girl.

‘New Girl’ makes glasses look cool

Deschanel took a bit of a detour from her usual ‘deadpan’ comedy face when she accepted the role of Jess Day. She fully embraced being able to play a goofy girl who gets everything wrong, but still has a great time doing it.

New Girl was about a young woman in her 30s who discovers her boyfriend cheating on her. Since they were living together at the time, Day decides to move out, but doesn’t have a place to turn to.

So when she answers an ad that she assumes to be from three women, she finds that it’s actually posted by three single men who definitely do not have it all together.

The guys agree to let her live with them, and she ends up turning their lives upside down. None of the guys have any idea of how to live with a woman they aren’t related to, and aren’t dating. It sets the show up for some hysterical scenes as they learn how to get along.

While there were many things that made Deschanel’s character stand out, Day’s trademark glasses were probably at the top of the list for many fans. The glasses seemed to come and go, as Day never wore them all the time.

Instead, there would be entire episodes when she didn’t wear them at all, only for them to return later. Fans loved the look on Deschanel, though, and wondered if she rocks glasses off the set.

Does Zooey Deschanel wear glasses in real life?

It doesn’t appear that Deschanel does. While she wears them for some roles, Deschanel never appears off camera wearing glasses. If she does wear glasses, she does so at home because no paparazzi have caught her with them on while she’s out for a night on the town.

In an article about celebrities who wear glasses, Yahoo! Life states, “Is there ANY look more iconic than Jess Day’s square-but-not-too-square frames? We think not.” Still, they gave the credit to Jess Day for wearing glasses, not Deschanel.

It’s also important to note that the glasses Deschanel wore for the role didn’t have any lenses in them. This is probably to reduce glare, or it could just be another quirky part of who Day is. Either way, Yahoo! Life is right. The glasses look great on Deschanel.